Hindu Family's Houses Set On Fire In Bangladesh Amid Rise In Attacks On Minorities

Amid increasing violence against minorities in Bangladesh, at least five houses of a Hindu family were set on fire in Dumritala village in the Muslim-dominated nation's Pirojpur district. The incident occurred on December 28, over a week after 29-year-old garment worker Dipu Chandra Das was attacked by a mob, lynched, and his body set on fire over blasphemy allegations in Mymensingh on December 18.

According to media reports, most members of the family were away visiting relatives at the time of the incident. An elderly family member, who stayed behind, saw the flames rising from one of the houses. The blaze was so strong that by the time they raised the alarm, fire had spread to four other houses.

No casualties were reported in the incident, but all household belongings, including furniture, cash, land documents, educational certificates, and other important papers, were destroyed in the fire.

According to local authorities, the exact cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed. Reports claimed attackers stuffed cloth into one of the rooms and set it ablaze, causing the fire to spread rapidly through the house.

Mohammad Manzur Ahmed Siddiqui, Superintendent of Police, Pirojpur, visited the scene of a fire and assured the complainants that the incident would be investigated promptly.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media, showing locals trying to douse the fire as massive flames spread through multiple houses.

🚨 Bangladesh



An attack on Hindu minorities continues to raise serious concern. In Dumritola village of Pirojpur district, a house belonging to a Hindu family was reportedly set ablaze by an extremist Islamist mob.

December 29, 2025

Rise In Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

At least 71 incidents related to blasphemy allegations against Hindu minorities were reported in Bangladesh from June to December this year, the Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) said in a report.

The HRCBM documented cases from more than 30 districts, including Chandpur, Chattogram, Dinajpur, Lalmonirhat, Sunamganj, Khulna, Comilla, Gazipur, Tangail and Sylhet.

The rights group said that the spread and similarity of these cases showcase the systemic vulnerability of minorities to religiously framed allegations, rather than isolated incidents.

According to the report, blasphemy allegations in Bangladesh frequently led to police action, mob violence and punishment.

Anti-India Sentiment in Bangladesh

The South Asian nation, with a population of around 175 million, has allegedly seen a growing shift toward religious conservatism amid a prolonged period of political instability. Since the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is in flux with radical Islam on the rise, with attempts being made to wipe out the legacy of the 1971 Liberation War and a complete detachment from India and affinity towards Pakistan, which was responsible for the torture, rape and murder of lakhs of Bangladeshis during the period.

Several anti-India statements continue to emanate from political platforms in Bangladesh, including provocative ones about India's northeast, which were initially triggered by Muhammad Yunus's comments on the region.

Several radical groups have capitalised on growing anti-India sentiment to justify attacks against minorities and push a radical Islamic agenda under the Muhammed Yunus-led interim government. Now, with Bangladesh heading into the polls under the Yunus regime, there has been a rise in sporadic violence against minorities, raising concerns.

Earlier this month, a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das (27), was lynched by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Baluka in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district. About 12 people have been arrested so far in connection with the murder.

Another Hindu man, Amrit Mondal, alias Samrat, was killed by a mob in Rajbari Town on December 24. The Bangladesh government, however, has said that Mondal was accused of several serious cases, including murder and extortion, and that the incident was not a communal attack.