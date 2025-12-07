'Only Locals Allowed': Police's Order For Vijay's Rally, 1st Since Stampede

Entry restricted to the local and a strict cap on the number of participants are some of the conditions enforced by the Puducherry Police as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay is set to hold a political rally in the Union Territory on Tuesday.

The rally, being held at the Expo Ground (New Port) in Uppalam, will be the first rally conducted by the party after the Karur stampede on September 27 that killed 41 people.

The Puducherry Police have issued a formal permission order and a detailed set of guidelines for the rally, laying out stringent crowd-control and safety measures.

A key condition in the police advisory is that the event will be strictly restricted to residents of Puducherry, and no one from the neighbouring areas of districts of Tamil Nadu will be allowed to attend.

Officials have urged people from the neighbouring districts not to travel to the venue, warning that entry will not be permitted under any circumstances. The restriction is based on TVK's request, the police said.

The police also said that the meeting should get over before 12:30 pm. The order caps attendance at 5,000 people, with entry allowed only through QR-coded passes issued by TVK. The police have reiterated that individuals without a valid pass will be denied entry and may cause further crowding and inconvenience.

Organisors have also been directed to design the layout of the venue in such a way that the audience would be segregated in enclosures, each with a capacity of 500, to ensure effective crowd management.

Safety restrictions continue, with vulnerable groups - children, pregnant women, and elderly persons - barred from attending the rally. Police said these limits are part of preventive steps to avoid any repeat of the Karur tragedy, where surging crowds, dehydration, and lack of timely exits led to one of Tamil Nadu's worst political event accidents. The incident is now under a court-monitored CBI probe, following a Supreme Court directive.

The Puducherry Police have also listed logistical arrangements, including drinking water, toilets, ambulances, medical teams, fire engines, emergency exits, and demarcated enclosures within the venue. Parking has been restricted to three designated locations – Pondy Marina, Stadium Backside, and Old Port Area – with a ban on roadside parking.

Vijay, who commands a massive and passionate fan following, had earlier sought permission for a roadshow. Police rejected that request, citing narrow roads that cannot handle the large crowds he attracts.

TVK has been trying to expand its political footprint in Puducherry, considered a symbolic and strategic region for the party.