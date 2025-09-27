20, Including Children, Feared Dead In Stampede At TVK Chief Vijay's Rally

Twenty people including children are feared dead in a stampede during actor-politician Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur today, officials at a local hospital said.

The adults were supporters of Vijay's political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). They had been waiting for him for at least six hours. However, he arrived late at the rally venue.

State Health Minister M Subramaniyan has rushed to Karur. Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered Karur district secretary V Senthilbalaji to monitor the situation in the meantime.

"The news coming from Karur is worrying. I have asked for immediate medical treatment to the public who were admitted to hospital after they fainted due to the stampede," Mr Stalin said in a post on X in Tamil.