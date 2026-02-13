AIADMK's "Carry Coffin" Jab As Man Dies Hours After Attending Vijay's Rally

A man who attended a rally of actor and TVK chief Vijay in Tamil Nadu's Salem died in hospital of a heart attack, a local administration official said.

The man got a stent implant last year due to a heart condition, the official said. He was a resident of Maharashtra, the police said.

He was standing with his friends at the far end of the rally crowd -- which the police said exceeded the allowed cap of 5,000 attendees -- when he fainted, the district commissioner said. His friends took him to hospital, where unfortunately he died, the official added.

The death is not linked to the rally, officials said.

AIADMK Reacts

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan in a post on X took a swipe at Vijay's TVK. "Looks like to attend a TVK rally in future, one should carry his/her coffin," he said.

தவெக கூட்டத்திற்கு போனா இனிமேல் கையோடு சவப் பெட்டியையும் கொண்டு போக வேண்டும் என்பது உறுதி.



DMK leader TKS Elangovan said Vijay does not have what it takes to become a good leader.

"TVK chief Vijay has never participated in any agitation for the people, yet he wants to become chief minister," Elangovan told news agency PTI.

TVK sources said there was no stampede-like situation and the place could have accommodated a lot more people. The rear part of the ground had a lot of space and easy access to anyone who needed medical attention, they said. There were multiple medical camps in all corners of the venue, and the ambulance was easily able to move in and out of the venue, they said.

Vijay, who launched the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to fight the election in the southern state ruled by Chief Minister MK Stalin's DMK, has been fending off criticism and even a formal investigation into the deaths of 41 people in a stampede during his rally in Karur in September 2025.

The case was handed over to the CBI by the Supreme Court on a petition filed by the TVK for an independent probe.

At today's rally in Salem, Vijay took a swipe at Stalin over allegedly denying permission to his new party to hold political rallies, while allowing others to go ahead.

"They grant permission and provide space for other parties to hold conferences, public meetings, or hall functions. But for us alone, they won't give space, nor will they allow it to be given. For other parties, they provide a suitable venue and adequate security so they can meet people or people can meet them. But for me, they won't provide it, nor will they let it be provided. What kind of justice is this?" Vijay said.

"They talk about SOPs. Its full form is Standard Operating Procedure. But for me, it seems to mean Stalin Operating Procedure," he added.

As a precautionary measure, identity cards of party members and functionaries were strictly verified at the venue. The Vijay-led TVK rally was restricted to 4,998 individuals in line with police guidelines. Only those issued QR code-embedded entry passes were allowed to attend the rally.

Earlier in the day, Stalin announced that Rs 3,000 was credited in advance for February, March, and April under the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme, along with an additional Rs 2,000 as a summer special package, bringing the total to Rs 5,000 for 1.31 crore beneficiaries this month.

Voting for the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly is due soon. In the 2021 election, the DMK won 133 seats, Congress 18, PMK 5, VCK 4, and others 8. The AIADMK won 66 seats. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively, while the NDA won 75 seats.