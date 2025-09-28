Actor Vijay's Chennai Home Fortified, Government Sources Cite 'Public Anger'

Security has been stepped up at actor-politician Vijay's residence in Chennai after a stampede at his rally in Karur left 39 dead and over a 100 injured, sources in the Tamil Nadu government have said.

Here are top 10 developments in this big story The sources have said the security has been heightened at the TVK chief's home as "people's anger may turn" towards him. The 51-year-old actor, whose party TVK is gearing up for a poll debut in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election next year, is under fire after the stampede deaths. The DMK-led state government has slammed the actor-politician over how guidelines were violated at his rally, leading to the tragedy. Sources in the state government have said the organisers did not make proper arrangements for drinking water and food. This led to people in the crowd fainting. Vijay, the sources said, reached the venue about 7 hours late. Men, women and children had started gathering at the venue since noon, but the actor arrived after 7 pm. And a crowd accompanied him into the already-cramped location. Government sources said supporters violated police guidelines and followed his vehicle to approach the state Even while Vijay was speaking, some people collapsed, but the speech continued and ambulances were not allowed into the venue, the sources have said. The sources said Vijay left for Trichy airport after the rally and flew to Chennai by a private flight. An advocate for TVK has stressed that the party followed all police guidelines at the rally. He said the tragedy has hit Vijay hard and that he loves the people of Tamil Nadu. Visuals from the rally show Vijay handing out water bottles to people in the crowd. As shocking visuals from the rally venue emerged, Vijay last night said in a post on X, "My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital." Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin visited the injured at a hospital and met the families of the stampede victims. "The tears shed by the families of those who lost their lives throughout the night, and the pain caused by their grief-filled cries, have not left my heart," he said in a post on X. TVK's Karur West district secretary, VP Mathiyazhagan, now faces a police case for the alleged violation of safety norms at the rally. The state government has also ordered a judicial inquiry headed by a retired High Court judge.

