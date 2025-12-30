Rs 75 Lakh In Cash Recovered From A Locked House Linked To Odisha Official

Vigilance teams carried out simultaneous raids at several locations linked to Additional Revenue Officer (Tehsildar) Jitendra Kumar Panda of Barang in Odisha's Cuttack district on Tuesday. Officials recovered a total of Rs 82 lakh in cash along with gold and immovable properties.

During the raids, Rs 75 lakh in cash was recovered from a locked house belonging to Panda's mother-in-law at Bhubaneswar's Badagada area. Panda's mother-in-law is bedridden and currently resides with him. Officials said cash counting is still in progress.

The raids revealed several immovable properties allegedly linked to Panda and his family members, including two triple-storeyed buildings and a two-BHK flat in Bhubaneswar and one double-storeyed building in Khordha district. Four high-value plots, three located in Bhubaneswar's posh localities and one in Khordha, were also found.

Officials also found Rs 6.20 lakh cash and around 100 grams of gold jewellery from a separate location in Bhubaneswar. A State Bank of India locker linked to Panda is yet to be opened as bank account details, postal deposits, and other investments are currently being verified.

