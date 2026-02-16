On Camera, Odisha Rooftop Explosion During Suspected Bomb-Making Kills 2

An explosion in the Odisha capital Bhubaneswar has left four people critically injured, with two of them later dying during treatment. The blast caused panic in the neighbourhood as residents rushed out of their homes after hearing a loud sound.

The visuals, now circulating among investigators, show the terrifying moment when the explosion occurred.

The incident took place on January 27 in Bhubaneswar's Sundarpada at around 2:45 pm. According to sources, the explosion happened on the rooftop of a house where explosive materials were allegedly being handled.

Early findings suggest that Shahnawaz Malik, his associate Amiya Malik, his mother, and another accomplice were involved in making explosive devices at the house.

Gunpowder was recovered from the spot, adding to suspicion that bomb-making activity was underway. All four individuals sustained serious injuries and were taken to a nearby medical facility.

Later during the treatment, Shahnawaz Malik and his mother died.

DCP Jagmohan Meena had earlier said that the main injured person had a past criminal record. "The main injured person had a criminal record earlier. It appears they were planning some kind of criminal activity, for which they might have been making a bomb. Four people were injured in the blast while making the explosives," adding that searches would be conducted to check for stored explosives.

Investigators are examining visual evidence and other material to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from Devv Kumar)