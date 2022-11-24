Over 30 Injured In Blasts During Fireworks Contest In Odisha

Odisha explosions: The injured were rushed to the district hospital.

Over 30 people were injured in explosions that took place during a fireworks competition in Odisha's Kendrapara on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Balia Bazaar within Sadar police station in Kendrapara. The injured were rushed to the district hospital.

"Over 30 people were injured in explosions that took place when a fireworks competition was underway during an immersion procession at Balia Bazaar. All injured persons were admitted to Kendrapara District Hospital," said Kendrapada District Magistrate Amrut Rituraja.

