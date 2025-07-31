In Flooded Odisha, Doctor Ferries Pregnant Woman To Ambulance On Cart

As a pregnant woman in a flood-hit district of Odisha went into a labour at a time rains had brought life to a halt, a doctor rose to the occasion.

Dr Rashmi Ranjan Mohanty and his team went to Chakibanka resident Sanghamitra Raut's residence, moved her to a cart and then lugged it through waist-deep water as ambulances failed to navigate the village's submerged roads.

Dr Mohanty, a medical officer at Rajnagar Community Health Center, carried the cart to a point from where the ambulance could ferry Ms Raut to the health centre, where she was provided the necessary medical care.

The village, flooded after the Brahmani river rose to alarming levels, remains cut off after heavy rains, leaving hundreds stranded.

With inputs from Kumar Deb