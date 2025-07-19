Crocodiles Roam In Flooded Agricultural Fields In Odisha Amid Heavy Rains

Heavy rain and accompanying flooding continue to wreak havoc in Odisha's Kendrapara district and has severely impacted the lives of residents. Water from the Brahmani and Kani rivers has entered several villages, submerging areas in the Pattamundai block and Choudakulata.

But it's not just the rising water that's causing concern. Crocodiles, too, have become a threat. Videos taken by villagers show crocodiles swimming in flooded village roads and across what looked like submerged agricultural fields. As the floodwaters breached forested riverbanks and moved toward villages, the reptiles followed.

Fear has gripped residents to the point that many now avoid stepping out after dark. While there have been no officially confirmed crocodile attacks so far, the risk remains high.

The forest department has issued warnings, urging people not to enter floodwaters and to stay alert. Awareness campaigns are also being carried out to warn villagers about both crocodiles and poisonous snakes that may be present in the waters.

The district administration is engaged in relief work, supplying dry rations and clean drinking water to over 30 flood-affected villages.

Adding to the concern, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that a fresh low-pressure system may form over the Bay of Bengal around July 24. This could bring heavy rain to many parts of Odisha, especially in the coastal and northern districts, from July 23.

According to an Odisha TV report, the flood situation has also disrupted education in Kendrapara. Several teachers and students have been unable to reach schools due to waterlogged roads, leading to the suspension of classes in many areas.

Another report by Odisha TV highlighted that the flood situation in Kendrapara has cut off nearly 30 villages in one of the blocks from the outside world. Ground reports indicate that floodwaters have entered homes, schools and health centres in several low-lying areas, forcing families to take shelter on higher ground or stay indoors with their livestock. Cooking has been difficult for the past few days, with many depending on limited dry rations and shared supplies. In severely affected villages, people are navigating waist-deep water using bamboo poles or makeshift boats to access safer locations.

With more rain on the horizon, the situation in Kendrapara could worsen. Already reeling from the floods, the presence of crocodiles has deepened residents' fears. The days ahead may pose even greater challenges for both the administration and the local population.