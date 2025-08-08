60-Year-Old Odisha Man Impregnated Minor Sister-In-law, Arrested

The police on Friday arrested a 60-year-old man on the charge of impregnating a minor girl, who is his sister-in-law, in Odisha's Balasore district, an officer said.



The incident took place in a village under Singla police station limits.

According to police, the 14-year-old became ill recently, and when her family members took her for a medical check-up, it was revealed that the girl is pregnant.

She then disclosed to her family members what had happened.

The family later lodged an FIR at Singla police station, and the accused was arrested.

The victim was the younger sister of the accused man's wife.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)