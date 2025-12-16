Baby Abandoned After Birth Gets Eaten By Stray Dogs In Odisha

Body parts of an abandoned newborn were recovered from the mouths of stray dogs in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Balasore's Balikatiran village. Villagers noticed a group of stray dogs roaming near a playground with what appeared to be human body parts. On closer inspection, it was confirmed that the remains belonged to a newborn infant. Alarmed by the sight, residents immediately chased away the dogs and managed to retrieve some parts of the infant's body.

The villagers then informed the police, who rushed to the spot and recovered the body parts. Following the necessary formalities, the police then buried the remains with due respect in the presence of the residents.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the newborn may have been abandoned soon after birth and left in the open, making it vulnerable to stray animals. However, the exact circumstances surrounding the death of the infant are yet to be ascertained.

Police officials have initiated an investigation to identify those responsible and are examining nearby areas, including medical facilities and households, to gather clues.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar)