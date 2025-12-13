Odisha Student, 14, Brings Revolver To Classroom, Threatens Headmaster: Cops

The Odisha Police on Saturday took a 14-year-old boy into custody in Kendrapara, after he threatened his school headmaster inside the classroom by allegedly brandishing a country-made revolver.

The Class-9 student was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent him to the Probation Hostel-cum-Observation Home & Special Home in Angul, police said.

The minor was reportedly scolded by the headmaster and teachers of government-run Korua High School for neglecting studies and creating nuisance in the classroom, following which the student took out the revolver, they said.

"We are questioning his parents and relatives as to how he obtained the firearm," a police officer said.

The country-made revolver has been seized and an investigation is underway, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)