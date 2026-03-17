How Iran's New Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Escaped Death By Seconds In US Strike

Iran's newly appointed supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, survived the US-Israeli strike that killed his father and other members of his family, as he stepped outside the compound for some work minutes before the blast, according to leaked audio obtained by The Telegraph. The audio also revealed other gruesome details about the strike, which reportedly reduced Iran's military chief to "a few kilos of flesh" and left Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son-in-law's head split in two.

The leaked recording has been attributed to a senior official in the office of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, providing a detailed account of the February 28 strike that killed Iran's former supreme leader, several members of his family and other senior figures of Iran's Islamic regime.

How Mojtaba Khamenei Cheated Death

NDTV could not independently verify the authenticity of the audios, but The Telegraph report said the recording belonged to Mazaher Hosseini, head of protocol in Ali Khamenei's office, speaking during a March 12 meeting in Tehran.

According to the report, Khamenei's compound was struck at 9:32 am local time in what was described as a coordinated attempt to eliminate the Khamenei family and senior Iranian leadership at the same time.

Hosseini said 56-year-old Mojtaba Khamenei had stepped out into the yard moments before the strike and was heading back upstairs when the building was hit. He reportedly sustained only "a minor injury to his leg" in the strike in the attack that killed his wife, Zahra Haddad-Adel, and their son instantly.

Other Graphic Details

Mostafa Khamenei, Ali Khamenei's other son, was also reportedly "nearby" at the time of the strike but escaped with his wife, unharmed.

Hosseini said the strike was so powerful that Iran's military chief, Mohammad Shirazi, was blown to bits, and all that was left to identify him was "a few kilos of flesh".

The recording also described the deaths of other people inside the compound, including Ali Khamenei's son-in-law, Misbah al-Huda Bagheri Kani, who was found with his head split in two from the blow.

Hosseini said the strikes hit multiple parts of the office complex simultaneously, including residences associated with several members of the Khamenei family.

