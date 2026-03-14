Mojtaba Khamenei To Ali Larijani, Iran's Powerbrokers In US 'Rewards For Justice' List

The United States has announced a reward of $10 million (Rs 92,47,48,000) for intelligence leading to Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, and several other senior officials tied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) amid the escalating war. The incentive was launched through the US State Department's 'Reward for Justice' programme - which provides financial compensation for information that assists in finding individuals suspected of involvement in terrorism directed at the US. LIVE UPDATES

Calling them "Iranian terrorists", the US, in its post, said, "These individuals command and direct various elements of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which plans, organises, and executes terrorism around the world".

"If you have information on these or other key IRGC leaders or its component branches, send it to us via our Tor-based tipline or Signal. Your information could make you eligible for relocation and a reward," it added.

Got information on these Iranian terrorist leaders?



Send us a tip. It could make you eligible for a reward and relocation. pic.twitter.com/y7avkqdGWw — Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) March 13, 2026

Who are the Iranian leaders named in US' 'Reward for Justice' list?

Mojtaba Khamenei

Mojtaba Khamenei has been appointed as Iran's new Supreme Leader, succeeding his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in joint US-Israel strikes on Tehran on February 28. Mojtaba is a low-profile cleric who has spent most of his career outside public office but close to power, working within the Office of the Supreme Leader. He was often seen as a 'gatekeeper' to his father and 'powerbroker' rather than a public political figure with a formal portfolio.

Recently, reports suggested that Mojtaba was injured in the strikes that killed his father and was possibly in a coma. However, US President Donald Trump believes that the new Iranian leader is still alive "in some form" - despite not being seen publicly since taking office after the war began in Iran

Ali Asghar Hijazi

Ali Asghar Hijazi is an Iranian cleric who served as the deputy chief of staff to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He had earlier served as the deputy for foreign affairs in the Ministry of Intelligence of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Yahya Rahim Safavi

Yahya Rahim Safavi is an Iranian military commander - currently serving as a senior adviser to the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

Ali Larijani

Ali Larijani is a veteran Iranian politician who reemerged last year as one of the most powerful figures in the security hierarchy. Larijani had been managing a broad portfolio from nuclear negotiations to Tehran's regional ties to its violent suppression of internal unrest.

He had made repeated visits to Moscow and met President Vladimir Putin. He was also tasked with advancing negotiations with China, which led to a 25-year cooperation agreement in 2021.

Esmail Khatib

Esmail Khatib has been the Minister of Intelligence of Iran since August 2021.

Eskandar Momeni

Eskandar Momeni is an Iranian military commander and politician serving as the Israeli Minister of Interior.

The bounty covers four other high-ranking officials - Secretary of the Defense Council, advisor to the Supreme Leader, Military office chief, SLO, and the IRGC Commander. However, their names and photographs have not been mentioned.

The war began on February 28 when the US and Israel carried out coordinated airstrikes across Iran after stalled nuclear talks and claims that Tehran had resumed its nuclear activities. The strikes, named 'Operation Epic Fury', targeted many Iranian cities, including the capital Tehran, and killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his wife, daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.

Iran has since responded with missile and drone strikes on Israel and US interests in regional countries -mainly in the Gulf regions, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain - with videos showing massive destruction.

Earlier today, Trump threatened the Iranian leaders - whom he called "deranged scumbags" - with "watch what happens", as the US heavily bombed military targets on Tehran's oil hub, Kharg Island.

"Iran's Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones, and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth. We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time - Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today. They've been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honor it is to do so!" he wrote in a post on Truth Social.