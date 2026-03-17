NDA's Outreach To Vijay's TVK Hits Roadblock. Reason: Superstar Rajinikanth

Speculation over a possible tie-up between the BJP-led NDA and actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls has all but fizzled out, thanks to a controversy over a TVK leader's remarks against superstar Rajinikanth. AIADMK and BJP leaders are now openly criticising TVK functionaries. Neither the ruling DMK nor Rajinikanth has responded to the remarks.

A buzz about backchannel talks between the TVK and the BJP had gained traction over the past couple of weeks. Leaders within the BJP had claimed that the NDA had reached out to TVK with an offer of up to 80 seats and the Deputy Chief Minister's post to forge a united front against the ruling DMK. There were also claims that Vijay asked for the Chief Minister's post as part of any potential deal. TVK leaders consistently denied these reports, but speculation peaked when Vijay travelled to Delhi to appear before the CBI in connection with the Karur rally stampede case.

And then, putting an end to the alliance buzz, leaders of the AIADMK and the BJP slammed TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna's for his controversial remarks. A few days back, Arjuna claimed Rajinikanth opted out of politics due to threats from the DMK's first family. The remark, intended to project Vijay's "mental strength", triggered a backlash.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami termed the comments politically indecent and rallied in defence of Rajinikanth, in what appears to be an attempt to appeal to the superstar's huge fan base. "Rajinikanth is a respected cinematic personality admired beyond politics. Speaking in a manner that tarnishes his reputation is unacceptable. Entering politics is an individual's right, and so is choosing not to. He has explained his reasons, and they must be respected," Palaniswami said, calling such remarks a violation of political civility.

BJP leader K Annamalai hit out at Arjuna, dismissing his claims as "illusion" and defending Rajinikanth's stature and resilience. Highlighting the superstar's decades-long career, Annamalai said sustaining such a peak for over 50 years reflected extraordinary "mental strength".

Rajinikanth, who kept speculation about his political entry alive for nearly three decades, formally opted out in 2020, citing health concerns and the COVID-19 pandemic.

With alliance arithmetic still fluid, Tamil Nadu is headed towards a four-cornered contest. The ruling DMK is aiming for a second consecutive term. The AIADMK, which has revived ties with the BJP, is looking to stage a comeback after three successive electoral defeats.

Meanwhile, Vijay's TVK is gearing up for its electoral debut, banking on the actor's mass appeal and hoping to emulate the breakthrough successes of Dravidian stalwarts like CN Annadurai and MG Ramachandran, both of whom transitioned from public life into political dominance.

Actor-turned-politician Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), which has consistently contested alone, remains the fourth player in what is shaping up to be a tightly contested and multi-cornered electoral battle in the state.