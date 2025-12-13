Lizard Found In Odisha School Meal, 98 Students Fall Ill

At least 98 students fell ill after consuming food contaminated with a lizard in a school in Odisha's Koraput district on Saturday.

The incident took place at the Baunsput Government UP School in Koraput's Bandhugan block. The students, all girls, were given their first meal in the morning around 8-9 am. While eating, one of the students found a dead lizard in her food, but by that time, several students had already finished their meals.

The students complained to the head master, who immediately called the hospital to send a medical team. However, by the time the team arrived, the students had already fallen sick.

A medical team rushed to the school and started providing emergency treatment to the students. As parents and locals question the negligence that led to such a health scare, an investigation into the incident is underway.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar)