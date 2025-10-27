Cyclone Montha's Arrival Expected: Schools In Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Closed Till October 30

Schools Closed Today: The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Odisha Coasts. In light of the orange level warning, Andhra Pradesh has been put on red alert due to the anticipated impact of "Cyclone Montha", a new cyclone formed in the Arabian sea. Odisha is also likely to be affected by this cyclone. The name montha was proposed by Thailand, which means fragrant flower or beautiful flower in Thai language. Schools in AP, Odisha will remain closed till October 31 amid the expected arrival of Cyclone Montha.

This cyclone is anticipated to strengthen over the coming days, beginning tomorrow, October 28, 2025.

Where and Until when are Schools Closed Amid The Expected Arrival Of Cyclone Montha?

In Andhra Pradesh, schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain closed in Krishna, East Godavari, Konaseema and Nellore District for three days starting tomorrow October 28 till October 30, 2025.

To take precautions, hostel students have been sent home and special officiers have been appointed for 19 districts.

Odisha Schools Closed

Schools and Anganwadi centres in the eight districts of Odisha, namely; Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur are closed starting today until October 30, 2025.

Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari today urged people not to panic over the impending cyclonic storm Montha, assuring that all necessary preparations have been taken to tackle its possible impact. As many as 128 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Fire Services have been deployed in the above districts, according to PTI.