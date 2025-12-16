UP Minor Allegedly Kidnapped, Raped For Over 2 Weeks

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in Sitapur district for allegedly abducting a 16-year-old girl and raping her repeatedly for nearly two weeks, officials said.

According to police, the girl, a class 10 student from a village under the Dubhar police station area, went missing on December 1 after leaving home for college.

When she did not return, her family searched for her and, the next day, lodged a missing person complaint.

Dubhar SHO Ajay Pal said the police rescued the girl on Monday from a location within the Dubhar area.

In her statement to the police, the minor said that she had come in contact with one Ranjit Pal (22), a resident of Sarva village in Sitapur district's Sidhauli area, through mobile communication.

She alleged that Ranjit abducted her and raped her over nearly two weeks.

Based on the girl's statement, police added rape charges against the accused and also booked him under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

SP Omveer Singh said the accused was arrested from Dubhar town on Tuesday and sent to jail after completion of legal formalities.

