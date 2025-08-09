Odisha Man Kidnaps Minor Girlfriend, Tries To Rape Her With 4 Friends, Arrested

In a shocking incident in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, a minor girl was allegedly kidnpped by her boyfriend and four of his friends, who then attempted to gangrape her.

According to Banamali Barik, the Inspector-in-Charge of the Udala police station, the incident occurred on August 4. The minor girl's boyfriend, Prajnasu Das Babu, and his friends took her to a nearby forest under the pretense of sightseeing while she was on her way to tuition classes.

Mr. Barik informed the media that the group then attempted to gangrape her, but the girl managed to escape and make her way home. After hearing her ordeal, the family filed a complaint of kidnapping and attempted rape against Prajnasu Das Babu and his friends at Udala police station. The girl's statement has also been recorded.

Police have arrested Prajnasu Das Babu, who has been sent to court. A search is underway for the four other accused who are currently on the run.

Earlier on August 7, the police had said that a tribal woman was allegedly gang-raped by three people in a forested area of Odisha's Angul district. Two minors were among the three arrested in connection with the case.

(With inputs from Kumar Devv)

