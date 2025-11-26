SBI Stairs Disappear After Demolition Drive. How Customers Withdrew Cash

A State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Odisha's Bhadrak district was left without an entry point after the staircase to the first-floor office was demolished during an anti-encroachment drive. This forced customers to climb a ladder mounted on the back of a tractor to access banking services.

Videos that have surfaced show a ladder placed on the back of a tractor parked below the building. People are seen climbing the ladder, while a security guard and another man are helping them with their belongings.

The demolition took place on November 20 and 21 as part of a large-scale clearance operation from Charampa Market to Bhadrak Railway Station. Authorities said several shops, homes and commercial structures were demolished, including the front portion and staircase of the SBI building, as they were built on encroached land.

Officials said that public announcements were made and encroachers were given two days to vacate. Many shopkeepers voluntarily removed illegal extensions.

Sources said both the bank and the building owner had received multiple notices regarding the encroachment, but failed to take any action. The demolition was carried out under the supervision of the Sub-Collector, Tehsildar and other enforcement officials.

Following the demolition, the bank placed the ladder to help staff and customers reach the premises from Monday. The arrangement continued for two days, forcing customers needing urgent banking services to use the makeshift access. However, following public outrage, the building owner installed a steel staircase on Wednesday, restoring normal entry to the branch.

