Odisha Man Stripped, Beaten, Paraded In Public Over Relationship With Minor

A man was stripped naked, tied up, brutally beaten up by a mob and paraded through the streets in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on allegations of a relationship with a minor girl.

The relationship between the man and the minor girl had previously led to disputes and a police case. On January 2, when the two were meeting, the girl's relatives saw the both of them and intervened.

After an uproar, a mob gathered and vandalised the man's car. They then stripped his clothes off, tied his hands and forced him to walk the streets. The incident was recorded and the video went viral.

The man's family later filed a complaint, citing public humiliation and assault. They have demanded the immediate arrest of all others involved in the incident.

Speaking to NDTV, Rairangpur SDPO Gokulananda Sahu stated the police has arrested two individuals and they will be presented before a court.

With inputs from Dev Kumar