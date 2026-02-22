Teachers, Peon Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Girl, 12, In Odisha

Five staff members of a private English medium school in Odisha's Kendrapara district have been arrested for the repeated sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl student.

The case, registered on Saturday, has raised serious concerns about child safety in educational institutions.

According to police, the seventh-grade student of Oxford English Medium School in Olavar was allegedly subjected to prolonged abuse by four teachers and a peon.

The girl's mother filed a written complaint at the police station stating that the accused had abused her child over an extended period through coercion, threats, and enticements. The child disclosed the ordeal on January 14, when she was found crying at home, but the complaint was lodged more than a month later.

Police initiated action immediately after receiving the complaint. A team led by Station Officer Sanjay Mallick raided the school and arrested all five accused within hours. The arrested individuals are:

Chandan Kumar Prusty, 37, Teacher

Biswa Ranjan Sahoo, 31, Teacher

Rashmi Kanta Biswal, 47, Teacher

Minati Bai, 34, Teacher (allegedly assisted in the crime)

Rashmi Ranjan Rana, 32, Peon

The case has been registered under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, covering offences related to rape, gang rape, criminal intimidation, and child sexual exploitation.

The investigation is being carried out under the Swift Trial Initiative (STI) to ensure expedited proceedings. A forensic team has been sent to the school for evidence collection. The survivor is undergoing medical examination, and her statement is being recorded in a child-friendly setting by a senior woman police officer under Section 180 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Her statement will also be recorded before a Judicial Magistrate under Section 183 BNSS. Psychological counselling is being provided to the girl.

(With inputs from Devv Kumar)