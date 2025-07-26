Suspect Arrested 13 Days After Girl, 10, Sexually Assaulted In Tamil Nadu

Thirteen days after the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district, police have arrested the suspect, identified as Biswakarma, a migrant worker from Assam. The arrest brings a breakthrough in a case that had sparked outrage across the state and raised urgent concerns over child safety.

Confirming the arrest, Inspector General of Police Asra Garg told NDTV, "The case was challenging, but the Tamil Nadu police ultimately arrested the suspect."

Police said Biswakarma will be produced before a court today. His arrest comes after an intensive investigation, during which the Tamil Nadu police had announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for any leads. CCTV visuals, which showed the minor girl being followed and forcibly lifted by a man, had been circulated earlier to aid identification. NDTV could not independently verify the footage, but it formed the crux of the manhunt.

The incident took place nearly two weeks ago, when the 10-year-old schoolgirl was allegedly sexually assaulted in full public view. A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, and special police teams were deployed to trace the suspect.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai had urged the police to act swiftly, warning that "the suspect roaming free is a threat to society." The opposition AIADMK also raised questions over women and children's safety, especially in light of a recent spurt in such crimes in the state.

In its defence, the ruling DMK and Tamil Nadu Police claimed that in every such case, swift action was taken and pointed to fast-tracked investigations and convictions in several recent high-profile cases - including the Anna University sexual assault, and the assault of a pregnant woman on a moving train, both of which resulted in life sentences for the accused.