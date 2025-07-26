Man Detained For Sexual Assault Of 10-Year-Old Girl In Tamil Nadu

Making a breakthrough, police in Tamil Nadu have detained a man from West Bengal who is suspected to be behind the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in Tiruvallur district. The incident, which occurred two weeks ago, had triggered widespread outrage.

Confirming the development, Inspector General of Police Asra Garg told NDTV, "His clothes match with CCTV images and videos of the alleged perpetrator. We are interrogating him."

The police had earlier released CCTV footage showing the girl being followed and picked up by a man, which played a key role in identifying the suspect. Based on these visuals, authorities had also announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for any credible information that could lead to the man's arrest.

Police had registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and formed multiple special teams to track the accused.

Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai had urged swift action, warning, "The suspect roaming around is a threat to society." The AIADMK had also questioned the ruling DMK over the rising incidents of crime against women and children.

The Tamil Nadu police and the DMK have, however, denied that there is a rise in crimes against women and claimed swift action is taken when they do happen. Officials have pointed to life sentences awarded in both the Anna University sexual assault case and the sexual assault of a pregnant woman aboard a moving train as evidence of their commitment to justice.