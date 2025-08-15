Tamil Nadu Governor Says Drugs, Suicides Among State's Troubles, DMK Hits Back

On the eve of India's 79th Independence Day, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the Centre's achievements - from economic growth and poverty reduction to military victories and cultural initiatives.

Notably, the Governor did not offer any words of praise for the Tamil Nadu government or Chief Minister MK Stalin. Instead, towards the end of his nearly hour-long speech, he listed what he described as "very serious challenges" facing the state, calling for urgent corrective action.

The four issues flagged by the Governor were:

1. Educational and social discrimination against the poor and marginalised, with declining learning standards in government schools and continued caste-based segregation.

2. Alarming rise in suicides, claiming Tamil Nadu's suicide rate is more than double the national average.

3. Fast-spreading drug abuse among youth, particularly synthetic drugs, with alleged "patronage of the power-that-be" aiding supply chains.

4. Steep rise in sexual offences against women and children, citing a 56 per cent jump in POCSO rape cases and a 33 per cent rise in molestation incidents in 2024.

While acknowledging Tamil Nadu's industrial and cultural contributions, Governor Ravi stressed the Centre's "substantial" financial support to the state and urged people to keep "nation first" in all endeavours.

The ruling DMK countered his remarks, with party spokesperson Dr Syed Hafeezullah accusing the Governor of misrepresenting facts.

"Governor RN Ravi is ignorant of NCRB data that clearly proves Tamil Nadu is far better than BJP-ruled states. People in Tamil Nadu will not accept the misinformation. This justifies the PhD scholar's stand to not accept her degree from RN Ravi."

The exchange comes days after a viral video showed a PhD scholar in Tenkasi refusing to receive her degree from the Governor, citing his criticism of the state and its people.

The Governor and the ruling party are already on a long tug of war over Raj Bhavan delaying assent to Bills passed by the Assembly. Consequently, in a major embarassment to the Governor, the Supreme Court invoked its powers and ruled the Bills deemed to have been given assent. The tussle continues with the Governor referring a Bill passed to establish a university in honour of late Chief Minister Karunanidhi to President Droupadi Murmu.