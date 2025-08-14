"Fascist DMK": Superstar Vijay Vocal Over Sanitation Workers' Protest

Tamil superstar Vijay tore into the DMK government this morning, accusing the MK Stalin administration of arresting sanitation workers at midnight when they were protesting for their rights.

"Condemnation to the fascist DMK government for arresting sanitation workers, who have been peacefully fighting for their rights, in an inhumane and anarchic manner in the dead of night," said Vijay, who heads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party.

The sanitation workers had been protesting for the last 13 days outside Ripon Building, headquarters of Greater Chennai Corporation. Police action began early this morning following a Madras High Court order for their removal, and nearly 900 protesters were detained.

Vijay alleged that some women workers fainted during the police action, while some sustained injuries while being dragged away.

"Witnessing this midnight arrest operation, it is evident that violence has been unleashed on women to an extent that no one with a conscience can bear," he said, calling for immediate medical assistance and treatment for the injured.

The sanitation workers had been protesting against the civic body's plan to outsource conservancy operations in Zones V and VI. They are also demanding permanent jobs, salary security, and the withdrawal of the privatisation move.