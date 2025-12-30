Amid Wedding Buzz With Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika's Rome Vacation With Anand Deverakonda And Friends Is All About Style

Amid wedding rumours with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna is vacationing in Rome. The Indian actor has jetted off with Anand Deverakonda, Vijay's brother, and her friends. She has been treating her fans to back-to-back fashionable looks from her European getaway.

Rashmika Mandanna's Long-Sleeved Trench Coat

Rashmika embraced the chic vibe for a casual day out in the city, opting for a brown long-sleeved trench coat with a prominent collar. The actress surely made a case for edgy winter fashion, pairing the look with black sunglasses.

Rashmika Mandanna In A Knitted Top

For her next look, Rashmika Mandanna wore a grey knitted top. Her outfit was accented with a bouquet of bright flowers, which she held in both hands. She accessorised the look with dark-framed glasses and a stylish wristwatch with a metal band. The casual yet polished outfit, anchored by a subtle monochrome base, was truly a thing to behold.

Rashmika Mandanna In A Brown Sweater

Further in the post, the diva was seen lounging at home dressed in a knitted brown sweater. She rocked chunky black glasses with this look.

Rashmika Mandanna's Lazy Tourist Outfit

For a walk around the city, Rashmika Mandanna channelled a lazy-girl morning vibe. She picked out a long black coat with a structured silhouette and paired it with a light scarf in warm tones, tucked neatly around her neck.

Rashmika Mandanna's Rome wardrobe has plenty to offer fashion enthusiasts. The actress resorted to another black trench coat, layered over a cream sweater and denim jeans. Her winter wardrobe also included a matching beanie, dark spectacles and a red heart pendant. The earthy colour palette worked wonders for her, while minimal strokes of glam completed her sartorially brilliant allure. But she also taught fellow travellers to have tiramisu when in Rome.

Rashmika Mandanna's Rome style diaries are surely fashion police approved.

