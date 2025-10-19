Rashmika Mandanna's <i>Thamma</i> Promotions Are All About Diwali-Ready Elegance

Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Thamma. The project, led by Ayushmann Khurrana, will hit the cinema screens on the occasion of Diwali, October 21. Before the movie reaches theatres, Rashmika is giving a full-on festive fashion masterclass with her promotional looks. From regal embroidery to dramatic florals, Rashmika's style game for the Thamma promotions is all about owning tradition with a modern, fuss-free twist.

The actress' latest promotional outing saw her in a beautifully layered maroon ensemble that screams festive elegance. The outfit, rich in texture and tone, felt like the perfect crossover between vintage charm and contemporary desi fashion.

The base featured a luxurious silk kurta paired with matching flared bottoms. Itricate gold and bronze zari embroidery details were too good to go unnoticed. The patterns run in muted, floral-inspired motifs – not too loud, just the right kind of shimmer that caught the light without overpowering the look.

What truly elevated the outfit was the dupatta – a deep maroon drape featuring delicate metallic thread work in wave-like patterns, bordered with rich woven detailing and tiny tassels.

Rashmika Mandanna enhanced the vibe with old-world accessories. She paired the look with statement jhumkas. Her hair was styled in soft, natural waves cascading down her back. Multiple fine braids were interwoven into her hair, leading to a central ornate hairpiece encrusted with green and gold embellishments.

Makeup-wise, the actress kept things understated yet glowy. Think soft brown eyes, nude-pink lips, sculpted cheeks and just a hint of shimmer.

Before this regal maroon look, Rashmika Mandanna kicked off Thamma promotions in a black floral lehenga that had all eyes on her. This outfit brought in a completely different energy – bold, contemporary, and oh-so-glamorous. The lehenga featured a sweeping black base covered in oversized floral prints in tones of red, ivory and grey. The print placement gave the outfit movement and drama.

The blouse was equally striking – a black backless number with sheer full sleeves. The sheer sleeves softened the boldness, while the cropped length and deep neckline screamed drama.

The fashion icon's makeup stayed true to the mood – matte red lips, soft eyeliner, defined brows, and that signature Rashmika glow. For hair, she went with a neat bun adorned with a white gajra. Minimal jewellery – a delicate choker and earrings – allowed the outfit to remain the star.

Together, both looks show Rashmika Mandanna's ability to blend comfort with festive glamour. Let us all agree that this Diwali season, Rashmika Mandanna is everyone's ultimate style inspiration.