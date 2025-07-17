10-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted In Tamil Nadu, Man Seen Lifting Girl On Camera

A 10-year-old school girl has been allegedly sexually assaulted in the Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and an investigation is underway.

A video NDTV can't independently verify shows the minor girl walking alone being stalked by an unidentified man, who at one point is seen forcibly lifting the girl. The assault took place five days ago.

A senior officer told NDTV, "Special teams have been formed to nab the culprit. We would be able to share some breakthrough this evening."

Another officer added, "It's a sensitive issue. We can't reveal anything more now."

BJP leader Annamalai has urged the police to nab the suspect soon saying, "The suspect roaming around is a threat to the society."

This comes amid a spurt in sexual offences against women in Tamil Nadu and key opposition AIADMK raising the question of women safety in the state.

The Tamil Nadu police and the ruling DMK deny these allegations claiming stringent swift action has been taken in each of these cases, and the trial fast tracked. They point out life sentence for the accused, both in the Anna University sexual assault case and in the sexual assault of a pregnant woman on a moving train.