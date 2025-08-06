55-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide Inside Coimbatore Police Station

In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old man committed suicide inside a police station in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district on Tuesday around midnight.

Coimbatore City police informed that an unidentified man, aged around 55, hanged himself in the Sub-Inspector's room on the first floor of the police station at B1 Bazar Police Station in Coimbatore City.

Upon receiving this information, police officers rushed to the scene and conducted an investigation. Based on CCTV footage, the dead body was identified as Rajan, a resident of Kamaraj Nagar, Ramachettipalayam.

Rajan was living with his sister, Veeramani, and their elderly mother. He was unmarried and worked as a centring agent. His sister reportedly mentioned that Rajan's behaviour had been erratic over the past two days, and he felt like someone was coming to kill him", the police stated.

According to the Coimbatore police, "on Tuesday (5th August), at around 11:24 pm, Rajan entered the police station. When questioned by policeman Senthil, he appeared mentally unstable, and the officer took him outside. However, Rajan managed to go to the first floor, without the knowledge of the policeman, entered the Sub-Inspector's room, climbed onto a chair and hanged himself from the fan using his dhoti.

While speaking to ANI, the City Police Commissioner Saravana Sundar said, "At around 11:20, yesterday night, a person claiming that he was being chased by 25 people to kill him, and so he entered the police station and informed the sentry. So the sentry consoled him and also came out of the police station searching for the people who were chasing this person...as such there was no such incident, sentry consoled him and asked him to come tomorrow... same time sentry went inside the police station to attend the phone calls...by that time he sneaked into the police station and he climbed to the first floor of the police station and committed suicide by hanging using his own dhoti."

The body was discovered on Wednesday (August 6), at around 8:00 am, by policeman Senthil Kumar, who found the door locked from the inside. The police broke open the door and found Rajan hanging. Authorities, including forensic science experts, photography experts, and fingerprint experts, were called to the scene, and an investigation was conducted. Rajan's family has been informed, and the investigation is ongoing, the police statement read.

