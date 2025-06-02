Annamalai University Professor Arrested For Alleged 2018 Sexual Assault Of Student

A faculty member of Tamil Nadu's Annamalai University was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a former student in 2018 and blackmailing her with a private video.

The woman, who had recently filed a complaint with Cuddalore district superintendent of police S Jeyakumar, alleged that assistant professor J Raja, a resident of Saratharam Nagar in Vibhishanapuram, Chidambaram, had sexually assaulted her while she was a student at the university.

According to the police, the complainant, a woman from Namakkal district, was a postgraduate student at Annamalai University during the academic year 2018-2019.

She first complained to the college authorities and then approached the police.

Investigators say the professor took her to his house, where the assault took place and there were repeated assaults over two years.

The woman, now a student in another state, claims that she mustered the courage to file the report now after the professor got in touch with her, claiming he has her private videos and would leak them if she did not cooperate.

A probe was ordered to look into the complaints against the 55-year-old professor.

Based on the investigation findings, the police have filed a case against the professor under various sections.

The mobile phone of the accused has been sent for forensic analysis.