CRPF Woman Claims Police Inaction After Burglary In House In Tamil Nadu

A video of a woman personnel of CRPF in uniform alleging police inaction over a burglary at her family home in Vellore has gone viral, sparking debate over crime response and law enforcement accountability in Tamil Nadu.

The woman, Kalavathi, claimed that burglars broke into her parents' house on the evening of June 24, when her mother had briefly stepped out to attend to their cattle.

In a video statement posted on social media, Kalavathi said the burglars made off with 22 sovereigns of gold, Rs 50,000 in cash, and a silk sari kept for her wedding.

She alleged the First Information Report (FIR) was registered only on June 28, after multiple pleas to the local police.

"No one is taking up the case. I've tried everything," Kalavathi says in the video that has drawn widespread attention online.

The Vellore police have denied her allegations, calling them factually incorrect. A senior police officer told NDTV: "The housebreak occurred in late July, not June, and the FIR was registered the day her father filed a complaint ".

They also claimed that the FIR was promptly filed in court the following day.

Investigating officers alleged that the family had disturbed the crime scene, making it difficult to gather forensic evidence such as fingerprints.

They also pointed out the absence of CCTV cameras in the area, further hindering the probe.

Despite these setbacks, police said 80 per cent of the investigation is complete, and call records and other leads are being pursued to identify suspects.

The incident comes amid heightened political rhetoric, with opposition leaders like Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) and Nainar Nagendran alleging a rise in crime under the current regime. The ruling DMK and Tamil Nadu police, however, have dismissed these claims, asserting that law and order remain intact and that crime rate is on the decline.