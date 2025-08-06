In Conservation Win, Tamil Nadu State Animal Nilgiri Tahr's Numbers Shoot Up

In a major conservation success story from the Western Ghats, the endangered Nilgiri Tahr - Tamil Nadu's state animal - has shown a significant rise in numbers. The Second Synchronized Survey of Nilgiri Tahr conducted in April 2025 has estimated 2,655 individuals across Tamil Nadu and Kerala - a substantial increase from the 2024 estimate of 2,383.

Led by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department under the ambitious Project Nilgiri Tahr, this year's survey recorded 1,303 Nilgiri Tahrs in Tamil Nadu and 1,352 in Kerala, marking one of the highest combined population estimates in decades.

"This is not just a count. It's a confirmation that targeted conservation, rooted in science and supported by political will, works," said Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests.

The large-scale survey spanned 14 forest divisions, 43 forest ranges and 177 survey blocks, including 36 newly-added habitats. It involved 786 trained personnel, integrating modern tools such as drone reconnaissance, GIS mapping and the Double Observer and Bounded Count methodologies to ensure accurate and repeatable results.

Key Highlights

Sex ratio stands at 49 males per 100 females, while the young-to-female ratio is 50 to 100 - indicating healthy reproduction.

New sightings were recorded in low elevation zones like Peyanar (270m), the lowest ever recorded habitat for the species.

Mukurthi and Grass Hills National Parks remain core habitats, while fragmented and recolonised landscapes in Kodaikanal, Theni, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari offered fresh hope for species expansion.

Crucially, this year's survey included a new threat assessment module, documenting the challenges Nilgiri Tahrs face - habitat fragmentation, invasive species, forest fires and human encroachment.

Launched by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in October 2023, Project Nilgiri Tahr has rapidly evolved into one of India's most ambitious single-species recovery programs. It includes shola grassland restoration, radio-collaring for tracking, disease diagnostics and plans for captive breeding and reintroduction into lost habitats.

With the declaration of October 7 as Nilgiri Tahr Day to honour conservation pioneer ERC Davidar, the state continues to blend science, tradition and stewardship to protect this iconic mountain ungulate. "Protecting the Nilgiri Tahr is protecting the soul of the Western Ghats," said Project Director MG Ganesan, adding that the findings will now guide future adaptive conservation strategies.