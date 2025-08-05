UK Woman Accuses Tunisia Parasail Operator Of Groping, Sexual Assault

A British woman was allegedly sexually assaulted mid-air while parasailing during a vacation in Tunisia. Michelle Wilson, 52, said the incident occurred off the beach in Sousse when she was harnessed with a parasail operator.

"I could feel the back of my bikini bottoms being pulled, and he was pulling the strap," Ms Wilson said, as per The New York Post. "He must have been tightening the harness to get me closer."

According to Ms Wilson, she initially intended to parasail with a friend but was told by staff that windy conditions meant both women would have to go separately with an operator. Her friend completed the ride "with no problems."

Ms Wilson described the operator as a young man in his twenties.

She said, "His legs straddled around me, he had one hand up on the parachute, the other wasn't. Then I felt him touch my leg."

She continued, "He was groping me and moving back and forth into me and talking to me in Arabic. I felt him pressing against me. I kept arching my back. I felt violated and dirty and was scared."

On returning to the ground, Ms Wilson said she was visibly shaken and reported the incident to local police. "As women, you expect a bit of banter from men in these countries, but this wasn't banter, it was a sexual assault," she said.

Ms Wilson travelled with her 17-year-old daughter, her friend, and her 16-year-old twin sons on a trip that cost around $8,000. She believes the operator involved has been arrested. British authorities and her insurance company are assisting with the case. The travel company EasyJet, with whom Ms Wilson booked her trip, is investigating the incident.

Ms Wilson said the experience has ruined her vacation.