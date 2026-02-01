Watched Porn, Raised TV Volume: Gujarat Teen Raped By Father For 4 Years

A man in Gujarat's Rajkot has been arrested following allegations that he sexually assaulted his 19-year-old daughter for the past four years and 17-year-old niece over the past seven years.

The case surfaced after the daughter fled her home, prompting a missing person's search that eventually led to the discovery of the long-term abuse.

The investigation began when the accused reported his daughter missing to a police station. Teams from the local station and the Rajkot Rural Local Crime Branch successfully traced the woman, but upon being questioned, she revealed she had fled to escape her father. She alleged that her father had been forcing her into physical relations since she was 15 years old.

According to Rajkot Rural SP Vijaysingh Gurjar, the accused, who is a person with a disability, confessed to the crimes during interrogation. The victim said her father would play pornographic videos and increase the television volume to drown out her cries or resistance.

Evidence gathered from the victim's room included gel, a mobile phone, and a protection kit. The daughter also reported being subjected to physical and mental torture throughout the four-year ordeal.

During the inquiry, a second victim was also identified. Preliminary findings suggest the suspect had also been assaulting his 17-year-old niece for the past seven years. Police are currently providing counselling to the niece, and a separate formal complaint is expected to be lodged.

Police further stated that the accused is physically disabled and that his wife is suffering from advanced-stage cancer and is bedridden. The police have coordinated with the District Development Officer and the health department to ensure medical treatment for the woman.