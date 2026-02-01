Will Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman give the middle class a bigger zero tax window or will the government hold back after last year's expensive overhaul.
At the heart of the debate is Section 87A, the quiet lever that makes income up to Rs 12 lakh tax free under the new regime.
The old regime keeps its familiar jumps at Rs 5 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and above. The new regime stretches the zero tax bracket to Rs 4 lakh and then rises in tight steps to thirty per cent above Rs 24 lakh. Every tweak to these steps reshapes take home pay for millions, which is why Budget morning dominates conversations from payroll teams to small businesses.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to:
- Allow taxpayers to update returns even after reassessment proceedings have been completed with 10% tax.
- Rationalise prosecution framework in Income Tax Act.
- Allow inter-cooperative society dividend income as deduction under New Tax Regime.
- All IT services to be clubbed under single category with common safe harbour margin of 15.5 per cent.
- Threshold for availing safe harbour for IT services to be enhanced to Rs 2000 crore from Rs 300 crore.
- Provide tax holiday till 2047 to any foreign company that provides cloud services by setting up data centres in India.
- Net tax receipts estimated at Rs 28.7 lakh crore, budget size at Rs 53.5 lakh crore.
- Non-audit business cases, trusts to be allowed time to file returns to August 31.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements included:
- To extend time available to revise returns with payment of nominal fee.
- Individuals with ITR1 and ITR2 to continue to file till July 31
- Non-audit business cases, Trusts to be allowed time to file returns to August 31
- TDS on sale of immovable property by NRI to be deducted by resident buyer vs earlier requirement of TAN
The New Income Tax Act will come into effect on April 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
Government has accepted the recommendations of 16th Finance Commission, retaining 41 per cent tax devolution formula.
Chartered accountant Himank Singla has urged a major rethink in how salaried individuals are taxed. Singla told NDTV that the current flat Rs 75,000 standard deduction fails to reflect the economic reality of most working Indians.
"If companies are taxed on net profit and not on gross turnover, the same logic must apply to individuals," he said.
Singla pointed out a fundamental inconsistency in India's tax architecture. "In corporate taxation, a basic principle is universally accepted: tax is levied on net profit, not on gross turnover," he said. "Businesses are allowed to deduct rent, interest, depreciation, employee costs, and other unavoidable expenses before arriving at taxable income."
"Yet, when it comes to salaried individuals, this principle is abruptly abandoned," he added.
The income tax slabs and the method of calculating tax are usually in focus ahead of Budget day.
Calculating income tax on salary involves several steps. The process begins with computing gross salary, which includes basic salary, allowances, bonuses and other taxable components.
For FY 2023-24, 72 per cent of taxpayers, around 5.27 crore, chose the new tax regime. The figure is expected to climb further in AY 2025-26, as slab rationalisations and rebates continue to benefit middle-income earners.
Yet nearly 2 crore taxpayers, 28 per cent, still remain with the old regime, largely due to the deductions it offers. These include exemptions for House Rent Allowance, health insurance, home loan interest, and education loans.
The old regime is not expected to become history, but the Centre is likely to make the new regime sweeter, CA Suresh Surana told NDTV. He said that while a full phase-out of the old tax regime isn't on the table, the government is likely to steer taxpayers toward the new structure through additional incentives.
These nudges may include raising the standard deduction, introducing optional joint filing for married couples, and selectively restoring limited deductions for essentials like medical expenses or disability care.
Middle-class families staring at shrinking paycheques are desperate for relief in the Budget being presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. A push to raise the 30 percent slab to Rs 35 lakh could finally give them that breathing room, CA Suresh Surana told NDTV.
Surana says the proposed hike comes at a moment when salaried taxpayers feel the sharpest squeeze from rising household costs and stagnant tax thresholds. He notes that although the last Budget lifted the effective exemption limit to around Rs 12 lakh and pushed the 30 percent rate to Rs 24 lakh under the new regime, inflation has quietly eroded the impact and dragged earners back toward higher brackets.
Surana explains that shifting the 30 percent trigger to Rs 35 lakh would immediately lift take-home income for anyone earning between Rs 24 lakh and Rs 35 lakh, postponing entry into the top rate and easing pressure on monthly budgets.
The introduction of the New Tax Regime, with lower rates but significantly fewer exemptions, has revived public debate about the value of deductions.
Current Slabs Under New Regime
Zero to Rs 4 lakh: 0 percent
Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh: 5 percent
Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12 lakh: 10 percent
Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh: 15 percent
Rs 16 lakh to Rs 20 lakh: 20 percent
Rs 20 lakh to Rs 24 lakh: 25 percent
Above Rs 24 lakh: 30 percent
Standard Deduction
New regime: Rs 75,000
Old regime: Rs 50,000