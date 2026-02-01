Will Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman give the middle class a bigger zero tax window or will the government hold back after last year's expensive overhaul.

At the heart of the debate is Section 87A, the quiet lever that makes income up to Rs 12 lakh tax free under the new regime.

The old regime keeps its familiar jumps at Rs 5 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and above. The new regime stretches the zero tax bracket to Rs 4 lakh and then rises in tight steps to thirty per cent above Rs 24 lakh. Every tweak to these steps reshapes take home pay for millions, which is why Budget morning dominates conversations from payroll teams to small businesses.

