Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces 5 University Townships, One Girls' Hostel Per District

Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2026, announced the establishment of five university townships near major industrial and logistics corridors. She also announced that one girls' hostel will be set up in every district to support female students facing education and work-related challenges.

The proposed university townships will function as integrated academic hubs, featuring multiple universities, colleges, research institutions, skill centres, and residential complexes.

"Our government will support states through the challenge route, creating five university townships in the vicinity of major industrial and logistics corridors," the finance minister said.

"These planned academic zones will host multiple universities, colleges and research institutions, skill centres and residential complexes," she added.

The finance minister further announced the setting up of one girls' hostel in every district, particularly to address challenges faced by women students in higher education.

"In higher education, STEM institutes' prolonged hours of studying and laboratory work pose some challenges for girl students. Through VGF (Viability Gap Funding) or capital support, one girls' hostel will be established in every district."

In addition to education infrastructure, Sitharaman also announced support for astronomy and astrophysics through the development of new telescope facilities.

"To promote astronomy and astrophysics via immersive experiences, four telescope infrastructure facilities will be set up or upgraded."

She named key projects under the initiative, including the National Large Solar Telescope, the National Large Optical Infra Telescope, the Himalayan Chandra Telescope, and the Cosmos 2 Planetarium.