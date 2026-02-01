Centre To Support Coconut, Cashew, Other High-Value Crops: Nirmala Sitharaman

The Centre has proposed dedicated programs to support high-value crops such as coconut, cashews, walnuts, almonds, pine nuts, and sandalwood across India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today while presenting the Union Budget 2026. The initiatives are to diversify farm outputs, increase productivity, enhance farmers' incomes, and create new employment opportunities. LIVE UPDATES

"The government will support high-value crops such as coconut, sandalwood, cocoa, and cashew in the coastal areas; other trees in the Northeast; and nuts such as almonds, walnuts, and pine nuts in hilly regions," Sitharaman said.

The minister proposed a 'coconut promotion scheme' to further enhance competitiveness in coconut production.

"India is the world's largest producer of coconuts. About 30 million people, including nearly 10 million farmers, depend on coconuts for their livelihood. To further enhance competitiveness in coconut production, I propose a coconut promotion scheme to increase production and enhance productivity through various interventions, including replacing non-productive trees with new saplings, or varieties in major coconut-growing states," she said.

Sitharaman also proposed a dedicated program for Indian cashew and cocoa to "make India self-reliant in raw cashew and cocoa production and processing enhanced export competitiveness, and transform Indian cashew and cocoa into premium global brands by 2030."

According to the minister, the Centre will partner with state governments to promote focused cultivation and post-harvest processing to restore the glory of the Indian sandalwood ecosystem. "Sandalwood is closely linked to India's social and cultural heritage," she said.

"To expand the high-density cultivation of walnuts, almonds, and pinenuts, we will support a dedicated program to enhance farmer incomes and bring value addition by engaging youth," Sitharaman added.