"He Lied to Me": Woman In Coldplay Kiss-Cam Controversy Blames Former Boss

Kristin Cabot, a former human resources executive at Astronomer, has spoken publicly about the viral "kiss-cam" incident at a Coldplay concert in July 2025, claiming that the company's then chief executive, Andy Byron, misled her about his relationship status.

Speaking in an on-camera podcast interview with Oprah Winfrey this week, Ms Cabot said she believed Mr Byron was in the process of separating from his partner at the time. She said she was also going through a divorce and felt they were in similar personal situations.

The incident took place during a Coldplay concert when the stadium's large screen focused on the pair sharing a romantic moment. As the camera turned towards them, Ms Cabot was seen covering her face, while Mr Byron moved out of view. The clip quickly spread across social media, drawing widespread attention.

Watch the video here:

NEW: Kristin Cabot, from the Coldplay kiss cam, rips her former boss, says she can't be with him because he lacks "integrity."



Cabot is accusing her former boss, Andy Byron, of lying to her and says she hasn't communicated with him since the fall.



"He wasn't the person he… pic.twitter.com/NRpgAmqz6c — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 18, 2026

Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, was heard commenting during the moment, saying: "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy," before the camera cut away.

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Ms Cabot, 53, said she later discovered that Mr Byron had not been truthful about his circumstances. She added that she decided to stop all communication with him in autumn 2025 after realising she had been misled.

She said: "There was a big miss on honesty and integrity... He wasn't the person he represented himself to be to me. And lying is a non-negotiable for me. He missed the mark on being as honest as he could have been with me."

Oprah responded: "What I'm hearing is that he really wasn't separated".

Ms Cabot, who lost her job over the scandal, said she did not want to speak for Mr Byron, but added: "A lot of what was represented to me was not true".

The incident has continued to attract online discussion, with Ms Cabot recently criticising technology firms for, in her words, "profiting" from her personal distress following the viral clip.