HR Behind Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal To Speak At Crisis PR Event, Tickets Cost Rs 79,000

Kristin Cabot, the former Chief People Officer of tech firm Astronomer, is set to speak at PRWeek's 2026 Crisis Comms Conference on April 16 in Washington, DC. Notably, Cabot became the subject of a viral scandal in July 2025 after a "kiss cam" at a Coldplay concert caught her in an intimate embrace with then-CEO Andy Byron, leading to allegations of an extramarital affair and their subsequent resignations.

"Kristin Cabot: Taking Back the Narrative"

Her session is titled "Kristin Cabot: Taking Back the Narrative," and tickets are being sold for $875 (Rs 78,990) per person. The 30-minute session will explore the "PR architecture" used to manage the fallout of a viral event that garnered billions of views and the specific public shaming often directed at women in such scandals.

At the session, she will be joined by PR specialist Dini von Mueffling, who represents high-profile figures like Monica Lewinsky and was hired by Cabot following the scandal.

However, the ticket prices have drawn sharp criticism online, with some noting the price exceeds the cost of the original Coldplay tickets.

The Coldplay Scandal

The controversy erupted on July 16 last year, when Cabot, then the Chief People Officer at Astronomer, was caught on a jumbotron at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in an embrace with her boss, then-CEO Andy Byron, during a Coldplay concert. The awkward moment, amplified by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin's playful remark about a possible affair, led to a media frenzy and significant personal and professional fallout for both individuals.

Cabot received hundreds of daily harassing calls and dozens of death threats, describing the experience as being branded with a "scarlet letter". She has since maintained that she and Byron were "amicably separated" from their respective spouses at the time of the concert. Her husband, Andrew Cabot, later confirmed they were living apart before the event.

"I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss. And it's not nothing. And I took accountability and I gave up my career for that. That's the price I chose to pay, I want my kids to know that you can make mistakes, and you can really screw up. But you don't have to be threatened to be killed for them," she told The New York Times.