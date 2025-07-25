After Andy Byron, Astronomer HR Head Kristin Cabot Quits Amid Coldplay Row

US Tech firm Astronomer's Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, who was caught on the Coldplay "kiss-cam" in an embrace with the company's former CEO, Andy Byron, has reportedly resigned. Ms Cabot, the Human Resource chief, is no longer with the company and has resigned, Astronomer said in a statement to the BBC.

Ms Cabot's departure follows that of Andy Byron, who resigned last week after the company said he would be placed on leave and investigated. Astronomer co-founder and chief product officer Pete DeJoy has, meanwhile, stepped in as interim CEO.

As of now, neither Astronomer nor Kristin Cabot has formally announced that they have parted ways.

Ms Cabot and Mr Byron were caught cuddling on the 'kiss cam' at a Coldplay concert near Boston, Massachusetts, on July 16. As the camera focused on them, the pair was seen embracing and swaying to music on a jumbo screen at the arena, before abruptly ducking and hiding. This prompted Coldplay lead singer, Chris Martin, to speculate that "either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy."

The video gained millions of views on social media, with internet sleuths identifying the pair.

As the report of Ms Cabot and Mr Byron's alleged affair went viral, Astronomer announced an investigation into the matter, without specifying the video. It said that its CEO would be placed on leave until the internal probe is over.

Days later, on July 20, the company announced that Mr Byron had resigned.

"Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO," the company said in a statement.

Astronomer-- which deals with data, analytics and artificial intelligence-- also acknowledged that awareness of their company "changed overnight" due to the infamous incident, but "our product and our work for our customers have not."

"We're continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their AI problems," the statement said.