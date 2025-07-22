Legal Experts Explain Why Astronomer HR Head Hasn't Been Fired Yet: "In Real-World..."

Legal experts have shed light on why the HR executive embroiled in the viral Coldplay "cheating scandal" hasn't been terminated by her company yet. The controversy began last week when Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot were caught on camera at a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts, sparking widespread attention after they were seen embracing and reacting to their appearance on the jumbotron. Following the scandal, both Byron and Cabot were placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation into their relationship and potential breaches of company policies. Later, Byron stepped down from his position, and the company's board of directors appointed COO Pete DeJoy as interim CEO.

While Byron's resignation seemed to demonstrate accountability, questions are being raised about why Cabot remains in her role and is still listed on the company's leadership page.

Attorneys explain why Kristin Cabot hasn't been fired

Although Cabot is currently on leave, legal experts suggest that liability concerns may be behind the company's decision not to terminate her publicly. Employment lawyers note that companies can't simply fire employees due to negative headlines, New York Post reported.

"In a real-world big company, you can't just fire someone because the headlines are ugly. There are likely contracts, internal investigations, and legal issues involved. If HR greenlit what happened with Coldplay, and there is a supporting paper trail, heads will likely roll. It just might take a few more days before the axe drops," said attorney Nicole Brenecki.

Employment attorney William Cafaro believes terminating Cabot would be straightforward, but he suspects the company might be negotiating an exit agreement with her. Cafaro finds it hard to imagine Cabot continuing in her current role, hinting that a departure is likely imminent.

"Like if you were to look for a picture of 'cause' [for firing] in the dictionary, it would show a picture of the head of HR having a public affair with the CEO of the company," he told The Post.

Meanwhile, Attorney Douglas Wigdor speculated that there might be additional details about the relationship that aren't publicly known, which could influence the company's decision to keep Cabot on. He also noted that the outcome of the internal investigation will likely play a significant role in determining Cabot's future at the company.

"Maybe there's more to the story from her. That's possible about how it came to be that they're at this concert and they're embracing. It's a short video, so it's hard to know what exactly is going on," Mr Wigdor noted.

Legal experts also doubt Kristin Cabot's potential claim of sexual harassment against Andy Byron, her superior, unless she was coerced into the relationship due to a power imbalance.