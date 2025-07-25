Kristin Cabot 'Blindsided' Husband Andrew Cabot Who Was On Work Trip in Japan: Report

Privateer Rum CEO Andrew Cabot was on an overseas trip when his wife, Kristin Cabot, was caught canoodling Astronomer CEO Andy Byron at a Coldplay concert in Boston, according to a report in New York Post citing sources. Mr Andrew, who belongs to an affluent family, was on a work-related trip in Japan when the Coldplay kiss cam video went viral.

"Andrew was in Asia for a few weeks and returned on Saturday, so he was gone while all this went down," the report quoted the unnamed source as saying.

The outlet highlighted that both Mr Andrew and his relatives were completely blindsided by Kristin's action.

"The family is now saying they have been having marriage troubles for several months and were discussing separating, which I find interesting since as of a month ago they were saying how in love they are," the source added.

Kristin and Andrew got married in 2022 after her previous divorce was finalised. The couple even purchased a $2.2 million mansion in Rye, New Hampshire, just five months before the scandal broke out, suggesting things were relatively steady between the two.

Notably, Andrew is the descendant of the Cabot family, which is part of America's elite class, commonly known as the "Boston Brahmins". Oliver Wendell Holmes coined the term in his 1861 novel Elsie Venner, calling Boston's elite families "the Brahmin Caste of New England".

Brahmins are the highest priestly caste in India, and Mr Holmes borrowed the term to describe Boston's upper-class, Anglo-Saxon Protestant families, which has stuck since then.

NEW: CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot from Astronomer caught having an affair on the jumbotron at Coldplay's Boston concert pic.twitter.com/QloKq6n5NO — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) July 17, 2025

Coldplay kiss cam

Byron was attending Coldplay's Boston concert when the camera panned to him as he cuddled Cabot from behind. As soon as the visual was shown on the jumbotron at the Gillette Stadium, both panicked. Byron immediately turned around and sank, while Cabot tried to hide her face.

The frantic manner in which the couple hid made Coldplay's Chris Martin joke that they were either having an affair or they were very shy.

"Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy," Martin said.

"Holy sh-t. I hope we didn't do something bad," he added, according to additional footage taken right after.

As the controversy snowballed, first Byron resigned, before Kristin followed suit and tendered her resignation on Thursday.