"Tired Today, Retired Tomorrow": Opposition's Jab At PM Over RSS Praise

The opposition has reacted with 'retirement benefits' jibes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praise of the RSS - the ruling BJP' ideological mentor - in his Independence Day speech Friday.

The Prime Minister's reference and praise infuriated the Congress, which pointed out the RSS, or Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, had refused to hoist the national flag for the 52 years.

The party also declared Mr Modi's RSS remarks 'overtures' to an organisation seen as controlling the ruling party and playing a key role in appointments to senior posts in the government, including PM.

"The PM was tired today. Soon, he will be retired," Congress comms chief Jairam Ramesh said on X, and criticised the Prime Minister's speech as "stale, hypocritical, insipid".

"It is nothing but a desperate attempt to appease the organisation in the run-up to his 75th birthday next month," he said, referring to RSS boss Mohan Bhagwat's remarks - that veteran leaders should step back when they turn 75 and give the younger generation a chance.

Many took that remark to be aimed at Mr Modi, who will turn 75 in September.

लाल किले की प्राचीर से आज प्रधानमंत्री का भाषण बासी, पाखंडी, नीरस और चिंताजनक था।



विकसित भारत, आत्मनिर्भर भारत और "सबका साथ, सबका विकास" जैसे वही दोहराए गए नारे साल-दर-साल सुने जा रहे हैं, लेकिन इनका कोई ठोस नतीजा नहीं निकला है। “मेड-इन-इंडिया” सेमीकंडक्टर चिप का वादा अनगिनत बार… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 15, 2025

The BJP has said no such rule exists; in March Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pointed out one member of the union cabinet is over 'limit' - 80-year-old Bihar leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, who is the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Minister. Others, including Mr Modi are within a year or two.

Buzz about Mr Modi's 'future' - flagged by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal last year - broke after the PM's March visit to Nagpur, which is where the RSS headquarters is located.

That was Mr Modi's first visit since becoming Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Mr Ramesh also claimed the PM's I-Day speech lacked "any honest mention of the country's deep economic distress, unemployment crisis, and rapidly growing economic inequality".

The Congress' Salman Khurshid also hit out over the RSS remark.

"There are two views about the RSS. One is our view... and the other is that of PM Modi and his allies. There is a huge difference between the two... so I believe we should not touch that issue on such an auspicious day (i.e., Independence Day) ..." he said.

"They didn't hoist the flag for 52 years. They didn't contribute to the freedom movement. They opposed Mahatma Gandhi's Quit India Movement. They urged people to join the British Army to fight the Azad Hind Fauj. So, they had no contribution to the freedom movement..."

Mr Modi's praise of the RSS was also vigorously condemned by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who accused the Prime Minister of dishonouring the freedom struggle and politicising the day.

"The ideology of Hindutva believes in exclusion and is antithetical to the values of our Constitution. Modi could have gone to Nagpur to praise the RSS as a 'swayamsevak', or worker. Why did he have to do it from the Red Fort as the Prime Minister?" he asked on X.

Glorifying the RSS in an Independence Day speech is an insult to the freedom struggle. The RSS and its ideological allies served as British foot soldiers. They never joined the fight for independence and hated Gandhi more than they ever opposed the British.



Happy… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 15, 2025

The CPI(M) also hit out. Party General Secretary MA Baby said, "It is deeply regrettable that PM Modi, in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, chose to praise the RSS - an organisation with a dubious historical record and an organisation that had no role whatsoever in freedom struggles... consistently sought to undermine national unity along religious lines..."

Mr Modi had called the RSS 'the world's biggest non-governmental organisation' in his 103-minute I-Day address. That was his first ever reference to the RSS in any formal Independence Day talk. The RSS marks its 100th anniversary this year.

"Today I want to mention one thing with great pride. 100 years ago an organisation was born - the RSS. Its 100 years of national service has been a very proud and glorious page (in India's history)," Mr Modi, who has been an RSS pracharak, or worker, in the past, declared.

"For the past 100 years, RSS workers have dedicated their lives to fulfil the resolve of 'vyakti nirman' (character development) and 'rashtra nirman' (nation-building) ..." he declared.

