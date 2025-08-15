"RSS World's Biggest NGO, Involved In Nation Building": PM On RSS' 100 Years

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is the world's biggest non-governmental organisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said, as he lauded the Bharatiya Janata Party's ideological parent that is set to mark 100 years of its foundation this year.

"The RSS was formed 100 years ago. It was always involved in nation building. The RSS is dedicated to India's service. It is the world's biggest NGO. Am proud of the history of RSS," the Prime Minister said as he addressed the nation on the occasion of 79th Independence Day.

The RSS, led by Mohan Bhagwat, is planning to hold mega celebrations from August 26 to mark 100 years of its foundation.

The flagship event to mark its 100 years, titled '100 Years of Sangh Yatra - New Horizons', will be held from August 26 to August 28 at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

During this event, Mr Bhagwat is expected to hold an interaction with various sections of society. The event will include lectures, dialogues, and discussions with influencers from 17 fields, including the media, diplomacy, religion, and academia. Similar interactions will also take place in other cities - Bengaluru in November, and Kolkata and Mumbai - in February next year.

While all diplomats will be invited to the event, the RSS has decided not to invite envoys from Pakistan, Turkey, and Bangladesh, sources said.



