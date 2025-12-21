"He Puts Everything On Opposition": PM Modi vs M Kharge On Infiltration

The Congress-BJP divide over the issue of illegal immigrants has escalated, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge going toe-to-toe today. While the Prime Minister declared that the Congress is indulging in anti-national activities and wants illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to settle in Assam, Kharge that was just the ruling party's excuse. They just blame the Opposition for their inability to provide governance, he said.

PM Modi, who was in Assam's Namrup today, said, "The Congress is indulging in anti-national activities. They want illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to settle in Assam's forests and lands. They only want to strengthen their vote bank, and don't care about the people".

"The Congress is opposing the revision of voter lists as it only wants to grab power... They oppose whatever good I try to do... The BJP government will always work to protect the identity, land, pride and existence of Assamese people," PM Modi underscored while addressing a public rally after unveiling a Rs 10,601-crore fertiliser plant at Namrup in Dibrugarh district.

The Congress, he added, has inflicted "so many wrongs" to this country that despite "correcting" those for the last 11 years, a lot of work still remained to bring everything on track.

"How can he blame the Opposition parties?" Kharge questioned.

"This government is there in the Centre, and in Assam also, his own government, that is called double-engine government. If they fail to protect, how can he blame the Opposition parties? Are we ruling there?" Kharge said.

"When he fails, everything he puts on opposition, and I condemn such a statement. They are destroyers, we are not destroyers, and we are not defending anybody. In the interest of the country, whatever good we will do, but not supporting terrorists or infiltrators or others. He is blaming just because he failed to protect, prevent them," he added.