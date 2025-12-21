Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: PM Modi Interacts With Students Aboard Brahmaputra Cruise

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with 25 students at the 'Pariksha pe Charcha' (PPC) 2026 programme in Guwahati on Sunday morning. The interaction took place on the tourism cruise vessel MV Charaidew 2, Brahmaputra river in Guwahati.

Security has been heightened along the entire area with the River Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel patrolling the river since early morning.

PPC has been held annually since 2018 to support students in managing examination pressure and to encourage a balanced approach to learning and mental well-being. Every year, it seeks to ease exam-related stress and create a supportive space where students can openly discuss their academics and career goals.

During the programme on Sunday, PM Modi interacts with students, offering valuable advice on tackling board and entrance exams in a calm and stress-free manner.

The 25 students:

The students participating in the programme have been selected from schools in Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Dibrugarh, Cachar, Sribhumi, Baksa, Dima Hasao, Kokrajhar, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Nalbari districts.

They represent government, residential and private schools, including the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, PM Shri schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, Don Bosco institutions, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, the officials said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier said that the PM's visit to Kaziranga last year led to a surge in tourist footfalls, and the same is expected for river tourism.

''We expect the same catalytic effect on river tourism in Assam when the PM takes a cruise on the Brahmaputra for Pariksha pe Charcha,'' he had said.