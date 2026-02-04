No PM Modi Speech In Lok Sabha Today After Protests Lead To Adjournment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks for the President's address in Lok Sabha had to be cancelled today after massive protests by the Opposition led to an adjournment. It was the second adjournment of the day after the ruckus -- on since Rahul Gandhi's proposed speech quoting the unpublished "memoir" of former Army chief MM Naravane -- escalated over comments by the BJP's Nishikant Dubey.

Dubey said while Rahul Gandhi wants to speak about an unpublished book, he has brought a series of books to expose the Gandhi family. Then he started listing the books and what they said about various members of the Gandhi family.

Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was on the Chair, said he could allow this, citing Rule 349, which bars members from reading from any book, newspaper or letter except in connection with the business of the House.

As Dubey refused to relent despite the admonition, Opposition members strongly protested. The house was then adjourned again.

Earlier, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm following vociferous protests by Opposition members over issues related to Naravane's "memoirs".

Later, the Congress MPs held a demonstration outside the Parliament building demanding that Gandhi be allowed to speak on the President's address.