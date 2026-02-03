"Like Ceasefire, Trade Deal Announced By Trump": Congress Slams Centre

The Congress party has raised strong concerns over the newly announced US-India trade deal, asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to reveal full details and explain how the agreement will affect Indian farmers, traders, and industry.

In a post on X, Congress pointed out that the deal was first announced by US President Donald Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social, where he said the agreement was made "on Modi's request". The party questioned why such an important trade decision was announced unilaterally by the US President instead of the Indian government.

Congress expressed worry over Trump's claim that India would reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers against the United States to "zero". The party said this could mean that India is preparing to completely open its market to American products, which may hurt local businesses.

It added that there is also mention of opening India's agriculture sector to the US, and asked how the government plans to protect the interests and security of Indian farmers under such an arrangement.

The party further questioned Trump's statement that India will stop buying oil from Russia. "It has also been said that the Modi government will not buy oil from Russia, but will buy from America and Venezuela instead. Has the Modi government agreed to this condition?"

Referring to Trump's claim that India will buy more goods from the US, Congress asked what this means for the government's own "Make in India" push.

"In addition, there is talk of buying more goods from America. If that's the case, then what happened to 'Make in India'? India has the right to know details of the trade deal. The Modi government must take the Parliament and the entire country into confidence and share all the details," the party said.

The political criticism follows a series of statements from both countries about the new agreement. In a post on Truth Social, President Trump said the US and India have "agreed to a Trade Deal" under which the United States will reduce its reciprocal tariff on Indian goods from 25% to 18%. He said this decision was made "out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi".

His post was followed by one from PM Modi, who conveyed his "Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement".

The two leaders have spoken this morning and while the details were not disclosed initially by either government, US ambassador to India Sergio Gor said in a post on X to "stay tuned".

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor later confirmed in an exclusive interview to NDTV that the total tariff imposed by the US on Indian goods will now stand at 18%. He said the details will be "finalised over the next few days", with some items still requiring signatures.